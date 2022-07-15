© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Groove Philosophers release new single

Published July 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
Groove Philosophers
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Listen to Kaleidoscope host, Juliet Fromholt, talk to the Groove Philosophers about the group's origin and their new single "Long Night on the Prairie (Prairie Dog)."

Dayton band, Groove Philosophers, released their new single "Long Night on the Prairie (Prairie Dog)" on July 8th.

Founded by Gary Kedziora and Allan Talib, the Groove Philosophers play original music spanning from jazz to funk to folk rock.

After finding their "groove" as a three man band, the group was put on hold when the pandemic began. Back on their feet as a quartet, they plan on releasing more singles with hopes of a bigger project.

The Groove Philosophers are looking for more groups to play with. The band can be contacted by email: grovephilosphers@gmail.com or through their Facebook: @GroovePhilosophers.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

Kaleidoscope MusicDaytonStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
