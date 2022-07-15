Studio Session: Groove Philosophers release new single

Dayton band, Groove Philosophers, released their new single "Long Night on the Prairie (Prairie Dog)" on July 8th.

Founded by Gary Kedziora and Allan Talib, the Groove Philosophers play original music spanning from jazz to funk to folk rock.

After finding their "groove" as a three man band, the group was put on hold when the pandemic began. Back on their feet as a quartet, they plan on releasing more singles with hopes of a bigger project.

The Groove Philosophers are looking for more groups to play with. The band can be contacted by email: grovephilosphers@gmail.com or through their Facebook: @GroovePhilosophers.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin