Studio Session: Upcoming singles in the works for Tod Weidner and Sam King

Following his single, “Nothin’ But Time,” Tod Weidner is back in the studio with more music in the works. Singer/songwriter, Sam King, joins Weidner on stage at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton in May.

After both facing stalled projects due to the pandemic, King and Weidner are making up for the break with shows lined up throughout the summer.

After moving from Dayton to California in 2019, Weidner almost immediately had the musical rug pulled out from under him at the start of pandemic lockdowns. The past couple of years gave him time to write and produce the lyrically heavy works he is known for.

After a similar experience for King, she is hitting the stage for some of her first ever shows. She has local summer shows lined up through the end of July.

Keep up with Tod Weidner on Instagram: @TodWeidner and on his website.

For future shows, follow Sam King on Facebook: @Sam King.

Digital production by Selah Griffin