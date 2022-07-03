© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Upcoming singles in the works for Tod Weidner and Sam King

Published May 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
277989930_7312792158762298_1538734367572645899_n.jpg

Listen to Kaleidoscope host, Juliet Fromholt, talk to Tod Weidner and Sam King about their pandemic experience and careers post-COVID.

Following his single, “Nothin’ But Time,” Tod Weidner is back in the studio with more music in the works. Singer/songwriter, Sam King, joins Weidner on stage at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton in May.

After both facing stalled projects due to the pandemic, King and Weidner are making up for the break with shows lined up throughout the summer.

After moving from Dayton to California in 2019, Weidner almost immediately had the musical rug pulled out from under him at the start of pandemic lockdowns. The past couple of years gave him time to write and produce the lyrically heavy works he is known for.

After a similar experience for King, she is hitting the stage for some of her first ever shows. She has local summer shows lined up through the end of July.

Keep up with Tod Weidner on Instagram: @TodWeidner and on his website.

For future shows, follow Sam King on Facebook: @Sam King.

Digital production by Selah Griffin

Kaleidoscope MusicDaytonStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt