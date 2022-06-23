© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: Achilles Tenderloin and Mister Moriah launch tour and release new music

Published June 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
Mister Moriah and Achilles Tenderloin
Achilles Tenderloin
/
Facebook

Achilles Tenderloin and Mister Moriah are on the road with new music out and more on the way. The Blue Silhouettes Tour will make its way through the Midwest and East Coast in the upcoming weeks.

Pandemic cabin fever allowed Achilles Tenderloin to explore different sounds and workshop old ones. Resulting are two new singles, “Blue Silhouettes” and “Don’t Be Long” from upcoming album, Tincture for Trouble. The new album will feature a multitude of artists from across the region and beyond.

Joining Achilles Tenderloin on stage, and with some upcoming projects of his own, is Mister Moriah. The pandemic brought him back to his acoustic roots, reflected in his, soon to be released EP Ghosts Follow You. 

Listen to “Blue Silhouettes,” “Don’t Be Long,” and more from Achilles Tenderloin here.

Projects from Mister Moriah can be found here.

For tour details and updates, follow Achilles Tenderloin on Instagram and Facebook: @AchillesTenderloin.

Keep up with Mister Moriah on his Facebook: @MisterMoriah.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

