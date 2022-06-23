Studio Session: Achilles Tenderloin and Mister Moriah launch tour and release new music

Achilles Tenderloin and Mister Moriah are on the road with new music out and more on the way. The Blue Silhouettes Tour will make its way through the Midwest and East Coast in the upcoming weeks.

Pandemic cabin fever allowed Achilles Tenderloin to explore different sounds and workshop old ones. Resulting are two new singles, “Blue Silhouettes” and “Don’t Be Long” from upcoming album, Tincture for Trouble. The new album will feature a multitude of artists from across the region and beyond.

Joining Achilles Tenderloin on stage, and with some upcoming projects of his own, is Mister Moriah. The pandemic brought him back to his acoustic roots, reflected in his, soon to be released EP Ghosts Follow You.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin