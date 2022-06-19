Studio Session: Freya's Felines performing as part of inaugural Pride on 5th celebration

Joining forces as Freya's Felines, local musicians Kyleen Downes, Jill Dodson (who also performs as Abigail Moone) and Sisco Red gave a musical preview of their upcoming performance at Pride on 5th live in the WYSO studios.

They, along with Pride on 5th organizer Sue Elam, joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a conversation about this inaugural Pride celebration in Dayton's Oregon District.

Pride on 5th is Saturday, June 4, noon to 8 p.m. with an afterparty immediately following at Yellow Cab Tavern. This family-friendly event is open to the public and will feature music, vendors, a silent disco, and more.