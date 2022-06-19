© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Freya's Felines performing as part of inaugural Pride on 5th celebration

Published June 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
280570104_4988687827916589_9058964759526557863_n.jpg

Joining forces as Freya's Felines, local musicians Kyleen Downes, Jill Dodson (who also performs as Abigail Moone) and Sisco Red gave a musical preview of their upcoming performance at Pride on 5th live in the WYSO studios.

They, along with Pride on 5th organizer Sue Elam, joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a conversation about this inaugural Pride celebration in Dayton's Oregon District.

Pride on 5th is Saturday, June 4, noon to 8 p.m. with an afterparty immediately following at Yellow Cab Tavern. This family-friendly event is open to the public and will feature music, vendors, a silent disco, and more.

Kaleidoscope Local MusicMusicStudio SessionsLGBTQ+
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
