Dayton band Yuppie releases new album 'Peculiar'

Yuppie’s Peculiar began as pandemic project for Zack Sliver and the resulting album speaks to Sliver's experience over the past couple of years.

In addition to the new album, the band has a lot of cinematic projects in the works. A series of six music videos for songs from Peculiar are underway in addition to a documentary project on Sliver's formation of Yuppie.

Sliver credits the success of his work to veteran music project, Operation Encore. The nonprofit organization encourages and funds military veterans careers as musicians. Sliver's service in the Marine Corps allowed for the financial production of his recent album through the organization.

Yuppie's new album, Peculiar, can be found on all streaming platforms. The digital album can be bought on Bandcamp, Amazon, or Google. Physical copies of Peculiar are soon to be available. Follow Yuppie on Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook for updates: @TheYuppieMusic.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin