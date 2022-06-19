© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Dayton band Yuppie releases new album 'Peculiar'

Published June 17, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Yuppie Album Cover
TheYuppieMusic
/
Instagram
Yuppie's new album Peculiar is available now.

Listen to Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt talk to Yuppie's Zack Sliver about the new album and other upcoming projects.

Yuppie’s Peculiar began as pandemic project for Zack Sliver and the resulting album speaks to Sliver's experience over the past couple of years.

In addition to the new album, the band has a lot of cinematic projects in the works. A series of six music videos for songs from Peculiar are underway in addition to a documentary project on Sliver's formation of Yuppie.

Sliver credits the success of his work to veteran music project, Operation Encore. The nonprofit organization encourages and funds military veterans careers as musicians. Sliver's service in the Marine Corps allowed for the financial production of his recent album through the organization.

Yuppie's new album, Peculiar, can be found on all streaming platforms. The digital album can be bought on Bandcamp, Amazon, or Google. Physical copies of Peculiar are soon to be available. Follow Yuppie on Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook for updates: @TheYuppieMusic.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

Tags

Kaleidoscope MusicDaytonLocal Music
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt