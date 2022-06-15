© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Dayton artists The Kadence and IDKwhoKP hit the road as the Anti-Social Misfits

Published June 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
AntiSocialMisfits - Misfits on Mars
IDKwhoKPis
/
Instagram

Dayton-based artists The Kadence and IDKwhoKPis join forces as the duo, Anti-Social Misfits, as they head out West living solely out of their car.

Their interactive project combines collaborating with the artists that they meet up with along the way, producing their own music, and documenting their experience on their YouTube channel. Subscribers of their channel will get their names signed on the Nissan Altima that the two plan on living in with the goal of hitting one million subscribers.

Anti-Social Misfits send off party, Misfits on Mars, will be held at The Brightside in Dayton on June 15th. Tickets can be bought here.

Follow The Kadence and IDKwhoKPis by following their Instagram, Twitter, and/or TikTok: @ASMisfits, or by subscribing to their YouTube: AntiSocial Misfits.

Learn more by watching Anti-Social Misfit's video below.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

Kaleidoscope MusicLocal Music
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt