Dayton artists The Kadence and IDKwhoKP hit the road as the Anti-Social Misfits

Dayton-based artists The Kadence and IDKwhoKPis join forces as the duo, Anti-Social Misfits, as they head out West living solely out of their car.

Their interactive project combines collaborating with the artists that they meet up with along the way, producing their own music, and documenting their experience on their YouTube channel. Subscribers of their channel will get their names signed on the Nissan Altima that the two plan on living in with the goal of hitting one million subscribers.

Anti-Social Misfits send off party, Misfits on Mars, will be held at The Brightside in Dayton on June 15th. Tickets can be bought here.

Follow The Kadence and IDKwhoKPis by following their Instagram, Twitter, and/or TikTok: @ASMisfits, or by subscribing to their YouTube: AntiSocial Misfits.

Learn more by watching Anti-Social Misfit's video below.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

