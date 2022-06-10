3rd annual For Dayton By Dayton festival brings local music and more to RiverScape MetroPark

The third annual For Dayton By Dayton is Saturday, June 11, at Riverscape Metro Park. The one day music festival is free, family friendly, and will include local food, vendors, businesses, and performers of all genres.

For Dayton By Dayton organizer and hip hop artist, K. Carter, describes the event as a city-wide house party. Carter will be closing the show on Saturday, which will also include performances throughout the day by artists P. The Prophet, Mariah J., Age Nowhere and more.

For Dayton By Dayton’s mission statement is in the name. The event is resident run and hopes to promote local artists and businesses as well as celebrate the city’s community.

For more information visit the event’s website: www.4dbdayton.com Instagram: @4daytonbydayton, or Facebook: @fordaytonbydayton.

Digital production by Selah Griffin

