3rd annual For Dayton By Dayton festival brings local music and more to RiverScape MetroPark

Published June 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
Listen to K. Carter, hip hop artist and organizer of music festival For Dayton By Dayton, talk with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt.

The third annual For Dayton By Dayton is Saturday, June 11, at Riverscape Metro Park. The one day music festival is free, family friendly, and will include local food, vendors, businesses, and performers of all genres.

For Dayton By Dayton organizer and hip hop artist, K. Carter, describes the event as a city-wide house party. Carter will be closing the show on Saturday, which will also include performances throughout the day by artists P. The Prophet, Mariah J., Age Nowhere and more.

For Dayton By Dayton’s mission statement is in the name. The event is resident run and hopes to promote local artists and businesses as well as celebrate the city’s community.

For more information visit the event’s website: www.4dbdayton.com Instagram: @4daytonbydayton, or Facebook: @fordaytonbydayton.

Digital production by Selah Griffin

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
