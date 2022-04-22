Studio Session: Local students learn creative and professional skills at Butler Tech School of the Arts
On this edition of Kaleidoscope, WYSO's Juliet Fromholt spoke to guests from Butler Tech School of the Arts and a group of students performed in three interchangeable bands. Each band played an original song of varying genres, from indie pop to rock and roll.
Best described as title music for a coming-of-age movie on a particularly melancholy day, “Where Do The Kids Go?” is a song played by the first band from Butler Tech featuring ethereal guitar and keys, coupled with a pulsating drum beat and wistful lyrics. The second band performed a song that compares two different characters with an array of differences, striking the point home with the lyrics, “You look for diamonds, but I look for jade.” Exhibiting a whirlwind of emotions, this song lures the listener onto the edge of their seat. The third and final band’s “Set Me Free” is a rock-and-roll-esque track that compels any listener to get up and dance around with an electrifying melody and ground-stomping lyrics.
Digital production and summary by Jessie Tejera-Fabian