Studio Session: Stringus Khan regains pre-pandemic momentum with 'World on Fire'

In March, 2020, Stringus Khan was preparing for a big year with the release of their album Colorado Speedbump and a slew of live dates on their calendar. But the Southwest, Ohio band didn't let the pandemic lockdown keep them down for long. The result is World on Fire, a new album recorded in Nashville and produced by Cody Kilby of The Travelin' McCourys.

Stringus Khan returned to the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and talked to host Juliet Fromholt about how they're bouncing back from the pandemic, the new album and the upcoming release party at Mother Stewart's in Springfield.