© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Stringus Khan regains pre-pandemic momentum with 'World on Fire'

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST
Stringus Khan
https://www.facebook.com/stringuskhan
/

In March, 2020, Stringus Khan was preparing for a big year with the release of their album Colorado Speedbump and a slew of live dates on their calendar. But the Southwest, Ohio band didn't let the pandemic lockdown keep them down for long. The result is World on Fire, a new album recorded in Nashville and produced by Cody Kilby of The Travelin' McCourys.

Stringus Khan returned to the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and talked to host Juliet Fromholt about how they're bouncing back from the pandemic, the new album and the upcoming release party at Mother Stewart's in Springfield.

Tags

Kaleidoscope Local MusicBluegrassMusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt