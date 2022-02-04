Lavender Honey prepares for debut live show at Blind Bob's

Embracing a danceable, club sound, Lavender Honey began as a pandemic collaboration between David Scott and Tori Adams. The Dayton-based band has several singles available digitally and a full album ready for release later this year, and on Saturday, February 5, they'll make their in-person debut at Blind Bob's in the Oregon District, followed by a appearance at the Brightside for the Dayton Battle of the Bands.

Scott and Adams joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt via Zoom to talk about writing, recording, and their upcoming live shows.