Lavender Honey prepares for debut live show at Blind Bob's

Published February 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST
271807994_250541567207165_1315413035204386217_n.jpg
Embracing a danceable, club sound, Lavender Honey began as a pandemic collaboration between David Scott and Tori Adams. The Dayton-based band has several singles available digitally and a full album ready for release later this year, and on Saturday, February 5, they'll make their in-person debut at Blind Bob's in the Oregon District, followed by a appearance at the Brightside for the Dayton Battle of the Bands.

Scott and Adams joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt via Zoom to talk about writing, recording, and their upcoming live shows.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
