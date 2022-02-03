Studio Session: Kevin Milner unveils new international collaborations

Kevin Milner says that he's used the coronavirus pandemic as a time to write, make plans and perfect his songs. The Dayton-based songwriter recently began working with Think Root Records and connected with label-mate Piero Peluche, a musician and producer based in Italy.

Milner joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt to perform an acoustic studio session live on WYSO and talked about his new collaborative releases, songwriting and more.