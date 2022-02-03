© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: Kevin Milner unveils new international collaborations

Published January 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST
Kevin Milner says that he's used the coronavirus pandemic as a time to write, make plans and perfect his songs. The Dayton-based songwriter recently began working with Think Root Records and connected with label-mate Piero Peluche, a musician and producer based in Italy.

Milner joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt to perform an acoustic studio session live on WYSO and talked about his new collaborative releases, songwriting and more.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
