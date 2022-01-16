© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: TINO wraps up 2021 with the release of "Never Worried Bout Tomorrow," and looks ahead to a new year of music

Published January 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
Album cover: Hip hop artist TINO smiles on a black background with gold embellishments. The album's title, "Never Worried Bout Tomorrow" is above him in gold.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2021 was a banner year for Dayton-based emcee TINO. With a variety of collaborations including Safe Money with K. Carter, his first musical placement in a commercial , TINO finished the year strong with his latest solo release, Never Worried Bout Tomorrow.

To kick off the new year, TINO visited the WYSO studio for a live performance on Kaleidoscope and talked to host Juliet Fromholt about the year in review and what he hopes to accomplish in 2022.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
