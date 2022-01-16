Studio Session: TINO wraps up 2021 with the release of "Never Worried Bout Tomorrow," and looks ahead to a new year of music

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2021 was a banner year for Dayton-based emcee TINO. With a variety of collaborations including Safe Money with K. Carter, his first musical placement in a commercial , TINO finished the year strong with his latest solo release, Never Worried Bout Tomorrow.

To kick off the new year, TINO visited the WYSO studio for a live performance on Kaleidoscope and talked to host Juliet Fromholt about the year in review and what he hopes to accomplish in 2022.