The Best Albums Of 2021 With Kaleidoscope And Off Shelf

Published December 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST
the best albums of 2021.png

Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt and Off Shelf's Dave Obenour each chose their top ten albums of 2021, and shared their picks live on the air.

Off Shelf's Dave Obenour's Top Ten Albums of 2021
10. Anna Fox Rochinski – Cherry (Don Giovanni)
09. Tonstartssbandht – Petunia (Mexican Summer)
08. jess joy – PATREEARCHY (Joyful Noise)
07. TV Priest – Uppers (Sub Pop)
06. The Body – I’ve Seen All I Need To See (Thrill Jockey)
05. Lael Neale – Acquainted With Night (Sub Pop)
04. Wednesday – Twin Plagues (Orindal)
03. Low – HEY WHAT (Sub Pop)
02. Mouse on Mars – AAI (Thrill Jockey)
01. Guided by Voices – Earth Man Blues (GBV Inc)

Read more about Dave's picks at OffShelf.net

Kaleidoscope's Juliet Fromholt's Top Ten Albums of 2020

10. Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive)

09. Indigo De Souza - Any Shape You Take (Saddle Creek)

08. Xenia Rubinos - Una Rosa (ANTI-)

07. Yola - Stand For Myself (Easy Eye Sound)

06. Helado Negro - Far In (4AD)

05. Paige Beller - I'll Be Better (SofaBurn)

04. Pom Pom Squad - Death of a Cheerleader (City Slang)

03. K. Carter and TINO - Safe Money (self-released)

02. Lung - Come Clean Right Now (SofaBurn)

01. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
