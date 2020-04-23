Dayton Poetry Slam Goes Virtual

Many artists and creators have moved their events online during Ohio's stay-at-home order, and Dayton Poetry Slam has joined in. Kaleidoscope's Juliet Fromholt spoke via Skype with Link Schreiber of Dayton Poetry Slam about their efforts to continue hosting their gatherings virtually during this time, and how they've adjusted to Discord-assisted slams.

Dayton Poetry Slam will be hosting multiple online events a month during Ohio's stay-at-home order, more information can be found on their Facebook page.