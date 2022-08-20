© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: Madison Cunningham opens for Lake Street Dive at the Rose Music Center

Published August 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT
Madison Cunningham
Madison Cunningham
Facebook

Listen to Excursions host, Evan Miller, talk to Madison Cunningham ahead of her show, opening for Lake Street Dive, at the Rose Music Center.

Madison Cunningham will openfor Lake Street Dive at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on August 17.

The Los Angeles singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist releases her new album, Revealer, on September 9. New single off the album, "Life According To Raechel," is available now on all streaming platforms.

Madison Cunningham's "The Revealer Tour" has dates in the US, EU, and UK, through December.

Keep up with Madison Cunningham on Instagram and Facebook: @MadisonCunningham and Twitter: @MadiCunningham. For more information visit her website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin.

Excursions MusicDaytonStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
