Studio Session: Madison Cunningham opens for Lake Street Dive at the Rose Music Center

Madison Cunningham will openfor Lake Street Dive at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on August 17.

The Los Angeles singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist releases her new album, Revealer, on September 9. New single off the album, "Life According To Raechel," is available now on all streaming platforms.

Madison Cunningham's "The Revealer Tour" has dates in the US, EU, and UK, through December.

Keep up with Madison Cunningham on Instagram and Facebook: @MadisonCunningham and Twitter: @MadiCunningham. For more information visit her website.

