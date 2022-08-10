© 2022 WYSO
Excursions

The Tedeschi Trucks Band releases album series and launches tour

Published July 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band
/
www.tedeschitrucksband.com

Listen to Excursions host, Evan Miller, talk to Derek Trucks, of Tedeschi Trucks Band, ahead of their show at The Rose Music Center.

Grammy-winning husband and wife duo, Tedeschi Trucks Band, will perform at The Rose Music Center in Dayton on July 24 with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon Band as part of their "Wheels of Soul" tour.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band are currently in the process of releasing their four part album, I am the Moon. Each release consists of an LP and visual film component posted to the band's Youtube channel.

Find upcoming tour dates and tickets on the Tedeschi Trucks Band website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
