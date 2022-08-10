The Tedeschi Trucks Band releases album series and launches tour

Grammy-winning husband and wife duo, Tedeschi Trucks Band, will perform at The Rose Music Center in Dayton on July 24 with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon Band as part of their "Wheels of Soul" tour.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band are currently in the process of releasing their four part album, I am the Moon. Each release consists of an LP and visual film component posted to the band's Youtube channel.

Find upcoming tour dates and tickets on the Tedeschi Trucks Band website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

