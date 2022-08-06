© 2022 WYSO
Excursions

Lydia Loveless opens for The Drive-By Truckers at the Dayton Masonic Center

Published July 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
Lydia Loveless
lydialoveless.com

Lydia Loveless makes her return to Dayton on July 23rd at the Dayton Masonic Center while opening for The Drive-By Truckers on their summer tour.

She is currently working on writing her newest project since the release of her last album, Daughter, in 2020.

Subscribe to Lydia Loveless on her Patreon or keep up with her on Facebook: @LydiaLoveless or on Instagram: @LydiaLovelesss. For more information visit her website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Excursions MusicDayton
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
