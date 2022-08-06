Lydia Loveless opens for The Drive-By Truckers at the Dayton Masonic Center

Lydia Loveless makes her return to Dayton on July 23rd at the Dayton Masonic Center while opening for The Drive-By Truckers on their summer tour.

She is currently working on writing her newest project since the release of her last album, Daughter, in 2020.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.