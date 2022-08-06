© 2022 WYSO
Excursions

Larry Bellorín & Joe Troop play at the Foundry Theatre to support the Antioch School

Published April 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Listen to Excursions host, Evan Miller, talk to Joe Troop about his performance at the Foundry Theatre as part of the Antioch School Gala.

Joe Troop returns to Yellow Springs with Larry Bellorín on May 6th at the Foundry Theatre to for The Antioch School Gala fundraiser.

Joe Troop is a GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass artist from North Carolina and Larry Bellorín is originally from Venezuela.

The Venezuelan-Appalachian music fusion duo also hosted a workshop with Antioch School students making cardboard harps.

The annual Antioch School Gala and silent auction proceeds went towards the school's scholarship fund.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Excursions MusicYellow SpringsAntioch School
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller