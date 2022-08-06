Larry Bellorín & Joe Troop play at the Foundry Theatre to support the Antioch School

Joe Troop returns to Yellow Springs with Larry Bellorín on May 6th at the Foundry Theatre to for The Antioch School Gala fundraiser.

Joe Troop is a GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass artist from North Carolina and Larry Bellorín is originally from Venezuela.

The Venezuelan-Appalachian music fusion duo also hosted a workshop with Antioch School students making cardboard harps.

The annual Antioch School Gala and silent auction proceeds went towards the school's scholarship fund.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.