Cloud Nothings perform at Sonic Springs in Dayton

Cleveland rock band, Cloud Nothings, will play their first Dayton show at WYSO benefit concert, Sonic Springs.

Ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the band's 2012 album, Attack on Memory, Cloud Nothings are releasing a limited edition vinyl pressing of the album which can be pre-ordered here.

Cloud Nothings' Attack on Memory ten year anniversary tour will kick off in November.

Keep up with Cloud Nothings' on their website and Instagram: @CloudNothings.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.