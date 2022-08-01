© 2022 WYSO
Excursions

Cloud Nothings perform at Sonic Springs in Dayton

Published July 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
Cloud Nothings.jpeg
Cloud Nothings
/
Facebook

Listen to Excursions jost, Evan Miller, talk to the member of Cloud Nothings ahead of their performance at Sonic Springs.

Cleveland rock band, Cloud Nothings, will play their first Dayton show at WYSO benefit concert, Sonic Springs.

Ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the band's 2012 album, Attack on Memory, Cloud Nothings are releasing a limited edition vinyl pressing of the album which can be pre-ordered here.

Cloud Nothings' Attack on Memory ten year anniversary tour will kick off in November.

Keep up with Cloud Nothings' on their website and Instagram: @CloudNothings.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
