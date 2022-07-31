Studio Session: Brooklyn artist, Edie, plays Sonic Springs in Dayton

Brooklyn singer/songwriter, Edie, will perform at WYSO benefit concert, Sonic Springs, in Dayton.

Edie just finished her first year of college at Yale University where she hosts her radio show, Cool Songs Cool Women.

With drumming experience in previous bands, she has high hopes to play with a full band in the future. She also has the goal of recording her first EP.

Keep up with Edie on Instagram: @Edie.WL.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.