© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Excursions_square.jpg
Excursions

Studio Session: Brooklyn artist, Edie, plays Sonic Springs in Dayton

Published July 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
Edie
Edie
/
Instagram

Listen to Excursions host, Evan Miller, talk to singer/songwriter, Edie, ahead of her performance at Sonic Springs.

Brooklyn singer/songwriter, Edie, will perform at WYSO benefit concert, Sonic Springs, in Dayton.

Edie just finished her first year of college at Yale University where she hosts her radio show, Cool Songs Cool Women.

With drumming experience in previous bands, she has high hopes to play with a full band in the future. She also has the goal of recording her first EP.

Keep up with Edie on Instagram: @Edie.WL.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Tags

Excursions MusicDaytonStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller