Excursions

Summer drive accepting musical instrument donations

Published July 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association
Facebook
J Stanton with the 2019 It's Instrumental donations

Listen to Excursions host, Evan Miller, talk to J Stanton, organizer of the summer musical instrument drive, It's Instrumental.

The Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association is hosting their annual summer drive, It's Instrumental.

The program is accepting musical instruments for underserved youth in the Miami Valley. The organization has collected almost 1000 instruments for students since its establishment.

Donations can be dropped off at any Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center in the Miami Valley Area through the end of July.

For more information or direct donations visit the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Excursions MusicDaytonDayton Philharmonic
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
