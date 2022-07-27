Summer drive accepting musical instrument donations

The Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association is hosting their annual summer drive, It's Instrumental.

The program is accepting musical instruments for underserved youth in the Miami Valley. The organization has collected almost 1000 instruments for students since its establishment.

Donations can be dropped off at any Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center in the Miami Valley Area through the end of July.

For more information or direct donations visit the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.