WYSO benefit concert "Sonic Springs" takes place this weekend at The Brightside

Sonic Springs is a benefit concert for WYSO radio taking place on July 22 at The Brightside in Dayton.

The concert will feature Talib Kweli, Cloud Nothings, Monograms, DJ Fatty Lumpkin, potential special guests, and more.

Proceeds will help WYSO fund equipment updates and new performance spaces for live concerts as the station moves into its new building in Yellow Springs.

Tickets for Sonic Springs are on sale now here.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.