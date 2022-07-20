© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Excursions

WYSO benefit concert "Sonic Springs" takes place this weekend at The Brightside

Published July 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Sonic Springs

Listen to Excursions host, Evan Miller, talk to organizer of Sonic Springs, Eric Mahoney, ahead of upcoming event.

Sonic Springs is a benefit concert for WYSO radio taking place on July 22 at The Brightside in Dayton.

The concert will feature Talib Kweli, Cloud Nothings, Monograms, DJ Fatty Lumpkin, potential special guests, and more.

Proceeds will help WYSO fund equipment updates and new performance spaces for live concerts as the station moves into its new building in Yellow Springs.

Tickets for Sonic Springs are on sale now here.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
