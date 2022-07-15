© 2022 WYSO
Excursions

Will Hoge begins his latest tour with a performance at Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Published July 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
Will Hoge
Cover art for Will Hoge's upcoming album "Wings on My Shoes"

Listen to WYSO's, Juliet Fromholt, talk to Will Hoge about upcoming album and new single.

Will Hoge’s upcoming album, Wings on My Shoes, is set to release this summer on August 26th. Wings on My Shoes will be the 12th album for the Nashville country singer.

Ahead of his new album, Hoge has released the single, "John Prine's Cadillac." The song is inspired by an encounter Hoge had with the late artist.

Will Hoge is kicking off his latest tour in Dayton with shows through the end of November. He will be playing at the Levitt Pavilion on July 15th at 7pm.

The free concert is part of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion. For full concert schedule click here.

To learn more about Will Hoge visit his website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin

Excursions MusicDaytonLevitt Pavilion
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
