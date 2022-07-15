Will Hoge begins his latest tour with a performance at Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Will Hoge’s upcoming album, Wings on My Shoes, is set to release this summer on August 26th. Wings on My Shoes will be the 12th album for the Nashville country singer.

Ahead of his new album, Hoge has released the single, "John Prine's Cadillac." The song is inspired by an encounter Hoge had with the late artist.

Will Hoge is kicking off his latest tour in Dayton with shows through the end of November. He will be playing at the Levitt Pavilion on July 15th at 7pm.

The free concert is part of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion. For full concert schedule click here.

To learn more about Will Hoge visit his website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin