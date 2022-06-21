© 2022 WYSO
Excursions_square.jpg
Excursions

Son Volt releases new album and announces upcoming tour

Published March 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT
Son Volt
Son Volt's "Electro Melodier"

Listen to WYSO's, Juliet Fromholt, talk with Son Volt's frontman, Jay Farrar, about new album and upcoming tour.

The emergence from the pandemic has posed an opportunity for band, Son Volt. The forced hiatus gave Son Volt frontman, Jay Farrar, the inspiration and time to write and record the band's new album, Electro Melodier.

The album touches on themes of imperfections and misfortunes within the country.

At long last and after multiple cancellations, Son Volt also launched their 2021-22 tour. Initially, the tour was supposed to coincide with the band’s 25th anniversary of the release of their first album, Trace. Son Volt's tour will still pay homage to their earlier work while also celebrating the release of their new album.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
