Son Volt releases new album and announces upcoming tour

The emergence from the pandemic has posed an opportunity for band, Son Volt. The forced hiatus gave Son Volt frontman, Jay Farrar, the inspiration and time to write and record the band's new album, Electro Melodier.

The album touches on themes of imperfections and misfortunes within the country.

At long last and after multiple cancellations, Son Volt also launched their 2021-22 tour. Initially, the tour was supposed to coincide with the band’s 25th anniversary of the release of their first album, Trace. Son Volt's tour will still pay homage to their earlier work while also celebrating the release of their new album.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin