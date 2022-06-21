Community-based Juneteenth commemoration ceremony will celebration the ongoing work of freedom

Sunday, June 19, marks the anniversary of the date that news reached Texas that the Civil War and slavery had ended, now celebrated as Juneteenth. It has been a year since Congress passed the Juneteenth National Day Independence Act, making Juneteenth the youngest federal holiday. Dayton and communities around the nation will celebrate throughout the weekend, recognizing the history and milestones of the holiday.

A free Juneteenth celebration concert featuring Grammy-nominated artist, Mumu Fresh, will be held at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton on June 18. Prior to her performance are events to commemorate the holiday, including an opening ceremony, group prayer, land acknowledgements, and performances by local artists and youth groups.

The commemoration aims to honor and celebrate those that fought for and demanded freedom and those who now keep that freedom. Organizers hope to provide an educational and respectful space while also having entertainment and fun for attendees.

The event is open to all, and attendees to come with open minds and spirits in order to celebrate the continuous work that is being done for equality. Oral Funk Poetry Productions' Sierra Leone, one of the organizers, wants to spotlight community engagement and enrichment through development, education and diversity training as a result of the event.

This weekend will be filled with Juneteenth celebrations throughout the wider Dayton area. For more details and schedule of additional events click here.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin