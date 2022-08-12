Upcoming shows and new releases from DJ BLVK SHLD

DJ BLVK SHLD has been spinning since his days on college radio, over 20 years ago. Now, he is headlining shows and collaborating with other DJs across the area.

BLVK SHLD grew his roots in Detroit, getting to know the techno scene and community before settling in Cincinnati.

In the works for Black Shield are gigs through the end of July and new remix, Flight 621, featuring djpk, Bilagáana, and Glyphics. Flight 621 can be heard here on Beatport, produced by BLVK SHLD's own label, Racecar Productions.

Listings and tickets to future shows can be found on BLVK SHLD’s website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin