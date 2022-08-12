© 2022 WYSO
Club Cuts

Upcoming shows and new releases from DJ BLVK SHLD

Published June 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
BLVK SHLD
Barry Leonard
Instagram

Listen to Club Cut host, Barry Leonard, talk to DJ BLVK SHLD about his college radio days, time in Detroit, and upcoming projects.

DJ BLVK SHLD has been spinning since his days on college radio, over 20 years ago. Now, he is headlining shows and collaborating with other DJs across the area.

BLVK SHLD grew his roots in Detroit, getting to know the techno scene and community before settling in Cincinnati.

In the works for Black Shield are gigs through the end of July and new remix, Flight 621, featuring djpk, Bilagáana, and Glyphics. Flight 621 can be heard here on Beatport, produced by BLVK SHLD's own label, Racecar Productions.

Listings and tickets to future shows can be found on BLVK SHLD’s website.

Keep up with BLVK SHLD on Facebook and Instagram: @BLVKSHLD

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

Club Cuts Music
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
