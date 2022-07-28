How DJPK got started and his future in producing

DJPK has been involved in the techno and dance scene in Cincinnati for the past seven years.

The DJ/producer's interest in electronic music was sparked in high school after being introduced to Daft Punk's album "Discovery." His career path was solidified after purchasing his first turntables in college.

Listen to DJPK on Bandcamp and SoundCloud.

Keep up with DJPK on Instagram: @DJPK.InTheHouse.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin.