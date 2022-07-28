© 2022 WYSO
Club Cuts

How DJPK got started and his future in producing

Published July 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
DJPK
DKPJ
/
SoundCloud

Listen to Club Cut's host, Barry Leonhard, talk to DJPK about how he got interested in producing and began DJing

DJPK has been involved in the techno and dance scene in Cincinnati for the past seven years.

The DJ/producer's interest in electronic music was sparked in high school after being introduced to Daft Punk's album "Discovery." His career path was solidified after purchasing his first turntables in college.

Listen to DJPK on Bandcamp and SoundCloud.

Keep up with DJPK on Instagram: @DJPK.InTheHouse.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin.

Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
