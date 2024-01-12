Behind the Groove - 1/11/24

Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about <a href="https://www.wyso.org/arts-culture/2023-11-24/yellow-cab-taverns-silent-disco-offers-a-dance-club-experience-with-a-twist" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1704899023879,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1704899023879,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"attributes":[],"cms.directory.paths":[],"linkText":"Dayton's premiere Silent Disco","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"https://www.wyso.org/arts-culture/2023-11-24/yellow-cab-taverns-silent-disco-offers-a-dance-club-experience-with-a-twist","_id":"0000018c-f3e6-d28f-a9ff-f3e68a160000","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"0000018c-f3e6-d28f-a9ff-f3e68a150000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">Dayton's premiere Silent Disco</a> and a profile of British rapper <a href="https://www.wyso.org/arts-culture/2023-04-26/rap-virtuoso-little-simz-says-no-thank-you-to-exploitive-record-companies-on-her-new-album" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1704899061338,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1704899061338,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"attributes":[],"cms.directory.paths":[],"linkText":"Little Simz","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"https://www.wyso.org/arts-culture/2023-04-26/rap-virtuoso-little-simz-says-no-thank-you-to-exploitive-record-companies-on-her-new-album","_id":"0000018c-f3e7-d9ed-a7df-ffff20050001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"0000018c-f3e7-d9ed-a7df-ffff20050000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">Little Simz</a>. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for <a href="https://www.wyso.org/show/behind-the-groove" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1704899124064,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1704899124064,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"attributes":[],"cms.directory.paths":[],"linkText":"Behind the Groove","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"https://www.wyso.org/show/behind-the-groove","_id":"0000018c-f3e8-d9ed-a7df-fffe16f00001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"0000018c-f3e8-d9ed-a7df-fffe16f00000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">Behind the Groove</a>. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.