Behind the Groove

Freedom Rider David Fankhauser to speak at Coretta Scott King Center

By Peter Day
Published February 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST
WYSO music intern Peter Day spoke with Yellow Springs Village
Council member Carmen Lee about David Fankhauser, who will speak on Friday 24 at the Coretta Scott King Center for Cultural and Intellectual Freedom in Yellow Springs. Fankhauser grew up and attended Central State College, where he was one of very few white students. In 1961, when he was just 19 years old, he was recruited by the Congress of Racial Equality to take a bus to Mississippi as a Freedom Rider — civil rights activists who rode interstate busses to the South in order to protest the continued segregation of busses, which had been deemed unconstitutional. Fankhauser was arrested in Jackson, and spent 41 days in Parchman State Penitentiary–a maximum security prison–before he was released and returned to Ohio.

David Fankhauser will speak about his experiecnes as a Freedom Rider, and answer questions from the audience, on February 24 at the Coretta Scott King Center. The event begins at 6:00pm, and is open to the community.

Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
