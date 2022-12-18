Studio Session: Khalil Nasir returns to Behind the Groove for interview and live performance

Khalil Nasir returned to WYSO ahead of his December 9 performance at the Underdog Cafe in Yellow Springs. He joined host Basim Blunt live on Behind the Groove for a live interview and studio session. Khalil is no stranger to Behind the Groove; while attending Antioch College, he was one of the original Soul Children on the show. This time, he brought his guitar to the studio and performed several original songs live in the studio. He also talks about his writing and recording process, and about his forthcoming musical work. Nasir performed live at the Underdog Cafe alongside Tyler Van last Friday, December 9th.