Behind the Groove

Studio Session: Khalil Nasir returns to Behind the Groove for interview and live performance

By Basim Blunt,
Peter Day
Published December 9, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST
Khalil Nasir, 2022
Basim Blunt and Khalil Nasir

Khalil Nasir returned to WYSO ahead of his December 9 performance at the Underdog Cafe in Yellow Springs. He joined host Basim Blunt live on Behind the Groove for a live interview and studio session. Khalil is no stranger to Behind the Groove; while attending Antioch College, he was one of the original Soul Children on the show. This time, he brought his guitar to the studio and performed several original songs live in the studio. He also talks about his writing and recording process, and about his forthcoming musical work. Nasir performed live at the Underdog Cafe alongside Tyler Van last Friday, December 9th.

Basim Blunt
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
