Behind the Groove

Ceeofdreams prepares to release "Body Language"

Published January 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
Ceeofdreams is preparing to release a new single called "Body Language"

Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Ceeofdreams began her musical career singing in church. She has gone on to participate in a variety of art forms including spoke word, dancing and theater, in addition to music. Also performed as one half of indie-soul duo The Tryangles with Dre Peace, Ceeofdreams is now preparing to release her first solo material. She joined Radio Basim live on WYSO's Behind the Groove to talk about her career so far, where she finds inspiration, and her upcoming releases.

Ceeodreams will celebrate the release of "Body Talk" on January 21. Click here to learn more about the event.

Basim Blunt
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
