Ceeofdreams prepares to release "Body Language"

Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Ceeofdreams began her musical career singing in church. She has gone on to participate in a variety of art forms including spoke word, dancing and theater, in addition to music. Also performed as one half of indie-soul duo The Tryangles with Dre Peace, Ceeofdreams is now preparing to release her first solo material. She joined Radio Basim live on WYSO's Behind the Groove to talk about her career so far, where she finds inspiration, and her upcoming releases.

Ceeodreams will celebrate the release of "Body Talk" on January 21. Click here to learn more about the event.

