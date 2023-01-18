LISTEN: Bluegrass musician Katie Laur on her new memoir, Red Dirt Girl

On A Country Ramble, host Tom Duffee spoke with Katie Laur about her new collection of essays, Red Dirt Girl: Essays and Stories. The book reflects on Laur’s childhood in Paris, Tennessee, and her life as a bluegrass musician. It also highlights many of the family members, friends, and unusual characters she has known over the years. In the interview, Laur talks with Tom Duffee about how the book was written, and recounts stories from her from her youth and time as a performing musician. Also on the show is guest Oakly Scott, with whom Laur hosted the show Music From The Hills of Home on WNKU.

Katie Laur’s new book, Red Dirt Girl: Essays and Stories, is available in softcover from Orange Frazer Press.