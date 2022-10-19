© 2022 WYSO
A Country Ramble

Studio Session: The Corndrinkers perform live on A Country Ramble

Published October 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
The Corndrinkers will perform with Bobby Ingano.
courtesy of the Corndrinkers
/

On October 16, the Corndrinkers returned to WYSO’s studio to perform old-time tunes live on A Country Ramble. The band has performed with the same members for over 45 years -- Barbara Kuhns and Linda Scutt on fiddle, Doug Smith on Guitar, Tom Duffee (host of A Country Ramble) on banjo, and Alan Turnbull on Bass; all members also contribute vocals. The Corndrinkers played live for an hour on the show, and discussed the history of several of the tunes.

The Corndrinkers will next perform live at Wright Library in Oakwood at 2:00 pm on November 13th.

A Country Ramble Studio SessionsMusicLocal Music
Tom Duffee
Tom Duffee has been playing and listening to traditional and country sounds all his life. He started playing the banjo when he was twelve. In his later teens, he started playing in public, sharing in the rich old-time and bluegrass heritage that exists in the Miami Valley. For the past 35 years, he has played in the old-time string band, the Corndrinkers. In 1971, he started programming traditional music on WYSO. With his brothers Dan and Jim, the Duffee brothers initiated a Saturday night bluegrass show as well as a morning offering, Rise When the Rooster Crows, both of which remain on WYSO to this day. Tom's wife, Linda, with whom he shares his life and his music, is a renowned fiddler in the Miami Valley area.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
