Studio Session: The Corndrinkers perform live on A Country Ramble

On October 16, the Corndrinkers returned to WYSO’s studio to perform old-time tunes live on A Country Ramble. The band has performed with the same members for over 45 years -- Barbara Kuhns and Linda Scutt on fiddle, Doug Smith on Guitar, Tom Duffee (host of A Country Ramble) on banjo, and Alan Turnbull on Bass; all members also contribute vocals. The Corndrinkers played live for an hour on the show, and discussed the history of several of the tunes.

The Corndrinkers will next perform live at Wright Library in Oakwood at 2:00 pm on November 13th.