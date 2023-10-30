NPower brings free tech training to Dayton

The national nonprofit NPower will begin a tech fundamentals training program in Dayton on October 30.

The Tech Fundamentals Program is a 20-week hybrid course that teaches participants the basics of information technology. The program will help participants to earn multiple certifications. It will also provide participants with mentorship from IT professionals.

The program takes place in four-hour classes Monday through Friday. Three days a week, participants will learn online with an NPower instructor. One day a week, participants will attend professional development with local tech partners in Dayton. On the remaining day, participants will receive support on the obstacles that they may need to overcome in their lives.

Demarus Crawford-White, the executive director of NPower Ohio, said the program will help connect participants with internships and jobs.

“About halfway through the program, we have some paid internships that they are able to apply for. Then, as they graduate, which about eighty percent of the students nationally do graduate from the program, we work with organizations, small and large, to help place them in positions. We have an alumni association that really rallies around the students.”

Over 80% of their trainees find employment or pursue further education after completing the program. Graduates work for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and nonprofits. The average starting salary for former participants is $48,000.

NPower is accepting applications through the first week of the course. The last day to apply is November 1. The program is for young adults, military veterans, and military spouses. Applicants must currently live in the Greater Dayton Area, have a high school diploma, and be legally able to work in the United States.

Young adults must be ages 18 to 26 to apply. Veterans must be at least 21 years old. Eligible veterans include those on active duty involved in the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program, honorably discharged, and current members of the Coast Guard or Reserves.

NPower received a $300,000 grant from the City of Dayton as part of the Dayton Recovery plan to bring tech training to Dayton. NPower also received money from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation to launch the program. The grant money means that Dayton residents can apply for and participate in the program at no cost.

NPower is a nonprofit that provides training courses in IT, cloud computing, and cybersecurity across the United States and Toronto. They offer training in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina, California, and Ohio.

“Our mission is to create a pathway to a tech career. We remove economic barriers to help people, regardless of their background, achieve equal opportunity and greater wealth,” Crawford-White said.

Residents can apply at the NPower website.