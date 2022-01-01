Sara Nilsson

Sara was introduced to public radio while living among the Redwoods in California. It was Click and Clack from Car Talk that really locked her in to NPR programming. Since then, she has become a devout public radio nerd.

A graduate from Wright State University, Sara served in the AmeriCorps*VISTA program and then migrated around the country to gain a wider perspective for living life. Most of Sara’s work history has been in sales, customer relations, and marketing. “I have always believed that your work should align with your passions in life.” Prior to WYSO, Sara worked in the wine industry as a Certified Specialist of Wine. You can find her traveling around sniffing and tasting fine wines, reading books or watching documentaries, and sharing the finer things in life….good food, good wine, and good stories with new and old friends.