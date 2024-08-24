70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education: A Daughter's Reflection

In this episode, Cheryl Brown Henderson speaks with Dr. Karlos L. Marshall, chief diversity officer at the Dayton Metro Library (DML), about the legacy of the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision.

Brown Henderson is the daughter of Reverend Oliver L. Brown, the lead plaintiff in the landmark case. She is also the Founding President of the Brown Foundation, a commemorative organization that has become a crucible for public discourse around the ongoing impact and significance of Brown v. Board of Education. She also owns the educational consulting firm, Brown & Associates.

Below are links to several things that Brown Henderson references during her interview:

- Read about the pre-Civil War anti-slavery movement in Kansas in this article from the Fort Scott Historic site

- Read about the post-civil war "Kansas Exodus" in this 2008 article from Prologue Magazine

- Read about the socialist paper The Kansas Agitator (1890-1905) from Garnett, Kansas on the Library of Congress website

- Read about the “Southern Manifesto,” a 1950s agreement signed by white southern politicians to resist the implementation of Brown, on the Legal Defense Fund's website

- Read about the pushback to Brown v. Board of Education in Farmville, Virginia (closing public schools for five years), in this 2013 feature from the National Endowment for the Humanities

- Listen to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's hypothetical question about race-conscious admissions during the U.S. Supreme Court oral argument on Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina Oral Argument

- Listen to NPR's reporting from March 2024 on the content creator that calls itself "Prager University" that is pushing to have its work shown in public schools

Watch the video below to hear Brown Henderson's full, uninterrupted interview.

This conversation is part of DML's broader Social Justice Speaker Series. DML's Aaron Smith and Jeff Opt provided production assistance for this episode.