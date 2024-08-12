© 2024 WYSO
The Ohio Country

The Ohio Country Episode 6: The 1700s

By Neenah Ellis,
Chris Welter
Published August 12, 2024 at 10:53 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The exhibit St. Clair’s Defeat Revisited: A New View of The Conflict debuted on the 232nd anniversary of the historic battle.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
The exhibit St. Clair’s Defeat Revisited: A New View of The Conflict debuted on the 232nd anniversary of the historic battle.

The Ohio Country’s population and economy were transformed in the 1700s as the Shawnee, Miami, and others returned to the region, and traders and settlers arrived by the thousands.

Episode 6 transcript

St. Clair’s Defeat Revisited: A New View of the Conflict

Below is the link to the full welcome video we excerpted for this episode. The video won a 2024 Silver Telly Award in the History Non-Broadcast category.

The exhibit that goes along with the video is currently on display at the Charles Banks Wilson Art and Cultural Education Center in Miami, Oklahoma. St. Clair's Defeat Revisited will travel to the Ohio History Connection in Columbus in January 2025.

The Unmaking of U.S. History

You can also listen to the full Yale University Dr. Ned Blackhawk podcast we excerpted from in this episode.

Travel accounts in the old northwest

In this episode, Dr. Cam Shriver from the Myaamia Center at Miami University discusses the genre of colonial travel diaries that emerged in the 1700s in the Ohio Country. Below are some examples:

Christopher Gist’s Journals (start on page 31)

George Croghan's Journal

The Ohio Country Native AmericansMiami UniversityCommunity Voices
Neenah Ellis
Neenah Ellis has been a radio producer most of her life. She began her career at a small commercial station in northern Indiana and later worked as a producer for National Public Radio in Washington, DC. She came to WYSO in 2009 and served as General Manager until she became the Executive Director of The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices where she works with her colleagues to train and support local producers and has a chance to be a radio producer again. She is also the author of a New York Times best-seller called “If I Live to Be 100: Lessons from the Centenarians.”
See stories by Neenah Ellis
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
See stories by Chris Welter