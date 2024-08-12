The Ohio Country Episode 6: The 1700s

The Ohio Country’s population and economy were transformed in the 1700s as the Shawnee, Miami, and others returned to the region, and traders and settlers arrived by the thousands.

St. Clair’s Defeat Revisited: A New View of the Conflict

Below is the link to the full welcome video we excerpted for this episode. The video won a 2024 Silver Telly Award in the History Non-Broadcast category.

The exhibit that goes along with the video is currently on display at the Charles Banks Wilson Art and Cultural Education Center in Miami, Oklahoma. St. Clair's Defeat Revisited will travel to the Ohio History Connection in Columbus in January 2025.

Travel accounts in the old northwest

In this episode, Dr. Cam Shriver from the Myaamia Center at Miami University discusses the genre of colonial travel diaries that emerged in the 1700s in the Ohio Country. Below are some examples:

Christopher Gist’s Journals (start on page 31)

George Croghan's Journal