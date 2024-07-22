Episode 3: Shawnee life on the land

Shawnee people have a sophisticated and collaborative involvement with other-than-human beings, water, and soil.

In this episode — across four seasons — we talk with three American Indian historical interpreters about the Shawnee lifeway in the Ohio River Valley.

We start in the early spring.

Chris Welter Talon Silverhorn, left, talks to a crowd at Hale Farm while tending to a boiling pot of maple sap.

In this episode, we start with Talon Silverhorn of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe in the early spring, demonstrating the late 18th-century Shawnee way of making maple sugar at the Hale Farm Maple SugarFestival in Summit County.

People have been turning tree sap into sugar forcenturies, including historic Ohio tribes like the Delaware, Ojibwe, Potawatomi, Wyandotte, and others.

In a single sugar season, a Shawnee family would produce essentially all the sugar they'll need for a year, which is about a pound per person. In 2019, researchers found that the average American now eats 57 pounds of sugar every year.

Silverhorn said sugaring is still done by Shawnee people today. Instead of boiling the sap over a fire in brass pots, people use stovetops or outdoor propane boilers with big, wide flat pans that help the sap reduce quickly.

Chris Welter The amount of sugar that a Shawnee person would have used for a year is displayed during a tour at Hale Farm.

Food systems and sovereignty

To learn more about Shawnee Farming techniques, check out this episode of the podcast Farm to Taber with Historian Susan Sleeper-Smith. From the episode description:

“When sustainability advocates talk about Indigenous agriculture, it's often framed as folksy, timeless, hyperlocal, and incompatible with the modern world. Nothing could be further from the truth!”

Also, check out this Native American Food Sovereignty video from our friends at PBS.

A note on the use of the Shawnee Language in this podcast

Later in this episode, Talon Silverhorn introduces himself in the Shawnee language. To protect the integrity of the Shawnee language, we decided not to include a transcription or translation of that introduction. In the past, people in the Ohio River Valley have appropriated the Shawnee language for financial benefit, used it disrespectfully, or mangled the pronunciation. Today, the three federally recognized Shawnee tribes have language programs and share their written and spoken language to varying degrees with their citizens and the public to prevent further misappropriation.