Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives

Women's Music of the Past Four Decades

By Jocelyn Robinson,
Juliet Fromholt
Published June 4, 2024 at 7:05 AM EDT
The first half of this season of Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives, explored WYSO’s early years and the women who were part of its transition from Antioch College’s student run station to the community radio station we all know and love today. Women like late filmmaker Julia Reichert, public media visionary Jo Anne Wallace, and our own former general manager Neenah Ellis.

And we heard some of the women musicians of the past, especially bluegrass and old time musicians like the legendary Suzanne Hopkins of the Hotmud Family, and the Dixie Darlings. And we looked at Phyllis Brzozowska’s and WYSO’s roles in the emergence of Cityfolk and Dayton’s traditional music scene.

Now we’re shifting to the season’s second half, diving deep into women’s music of the past four decades. Cohosts Jocelyn Robinson and Juliet Fromholt have an audio preview of what's next.

Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, Ohio-based educator, media producer, and radio preservationist. As an educator, Robinson has taught transdisciplinary literature courses incorporating critical cultural theory and her scholarship in self-definition and identity. She also teaches community-based and college-level classes in digital storytelling and narrative journalism.
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
