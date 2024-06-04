The first half of this season of Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives, explored WYSO’s early years and the women who were part of its transition from Antioch College’s student run station to the community radio station we all know and love today. Women like late filmmaker Julia Reichert, public media visionary Jo Anne Wallace, and our own former general manager Neenah Ellis.

And we heard some of the women musicians of the past, especially bluegrass and old time musicians like the legendary Suzanne Hopkins of the Hotmud Family, and the Dixie Darlings. And we looked at Phyllis Brzozowska’s and WYSO’s roles in the emergence of Cityfolk and Dayton’s traditional music scene.

Now we’re shifting to the season’s second half, diving deep into women’s music of the past four decades. Cohosts Jocelyn Robinson and Juliet Fromholt have an audio preview of what's next.

