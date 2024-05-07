© 2024 WYSO
Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives

Bonus Episode: A conversation with Neenah Ellis

By Jocelyn Robinson
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:05 AM EDT
We’re taking a little break from our regular episodes to bring you a bonus interview between co-host Jocelyn Robinson and WYSO’s former general manager, Neenah Ellis. It was a lively conversation too good to keep to ourselves! Neenah talks about her friendship with the late Julia Reichert, the lasting impact of Jo Anne Wallace’s career, and what it’s like to be a woman in the public media sphere, then and now.

We’ll share more bonus episodes and of Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives, so be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast app!

Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, Ohio-based educator, media producer, and radio preservationist. As an educator, Robinson has taught transdisciplinary literature courses incorporating critical cultural theory and her scholarship in self-definition and identity. She also teaches community-based and college-level classes in digital storytelling and narrative journalism.
