Bonus Episode: A conversation with Neenah Ellis

We’re taking a little break from our regular episodes to bring you a bonus interview between co-host Jocelyn Robinson and WYSO’s former general manager, Neenah Ellis. It was a lively conversation too good to keep to ourselves! Neenah talks about her friendship with the late Julia Reichert, the lasting impact of Jo Anne Wallace’s career, and what it’s like to be a woman in the public media sphere, then and now.

