Folk Music for the Folks

In the 1970s, Celtic music found a home on WYSO’s airwaves alongside bluegrass, and numerous other genres. It was a love for Celtic music that brought Phyllis Brzozowska to WYSO, and eventually to presenting concerts for the Dayton community. Those concerts led to the creation of Cityfolk, a local organization that celebrated music from a variety of folk traditions.

This episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives was written reported and produced by Juliet Fromholt with Jocelyn Robinson. Sound design by Tom Amrhein. Jesse Dukes is the editor.