© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives

Folk Music for the Folks

By Juliet Fromholt,
Jocelyn Robinson
Published April 23, 2024 at 7:05 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In the 1970s, Celtic music found a home on WYSO’s airwaves alongside bluegrass, and numerous other genres. It was a love for Celtic music that brought Phyllis Brzozowska to WYSO, and eventually to presenting concerts for the Dayton community. Those concerts led to the creation of Cityfolk, a local organization that celebrated music from a variety of folk traditions.

This episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives was written reported and produced by Juliet Fromholt with Jocelyn Robinson. Sound design by Tom Amrhein. Jesse Dukes is the editor.

Tags
Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives MusicRediscovered RadioCityfolk
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, Ohio-based educator, media producer, and radio preservationist. As an educator, Robinson has taught transdisciplinary literature courses incorporating critical cultural theory and her scholarship in self-definition and identity. She also teaches community-based and college-level classes in digital storytelling and narrative journalism.
See stories by Jocelyn Robinson