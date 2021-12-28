© 2022 WYSO
Read Aloud Radio: 'Henry's Freedom Box: A True Story from the Underground Railroad by Ellen Levine'

Published December 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST
Jonathan Platt reviews a picture book about slavery called Henry’s Freedom Box.

Jonathan Platt reviews a bookthat’s good to read aloud. It’s a picture book about slavery called "Henry’s Freedom Box." Bomani Moyenda joins him to read out loud.

Read Aloud Radio is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

Jonathan Platt
Jonathan Platt is the founder and Executive Director of Story Chain, a literacy intervention program that started in prisons and jails and has now expanded to other populations including the developmentally disabled, senior citizens and youth services. Jonathan is a proud graduate of WYSO’s Community Voices 2014 and has produced several featured presentations such as Culture Couch and special reporting on Hispanic heritage. WYSO has worked with Story Chain since its inception and plans to have many more fruitful years to come.
