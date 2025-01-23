By the end of January, deep winter moves to its close, and late winter is carried into the nation by the lengthening days in the south winds that always follow each cold spell. By the end of the month, normal averages break through stagnation, etching up a full degree almost everywhere above the Tropic of Cancer, local thermometers not only see the progress within their own microclimate, but across the entire continent, and the full onslaught of change now starts to ride over the land, momentum building inexorably and mightily, pulling the northern hemisphere with the god-like energy of the entire solar system, back towards summer, influenced by massive meteorological changes.

Cardinals start their waiting songs half an hour before dawn, Blue Jays intensify their morning calls, and the first major waves of Robins And bluebirds cross the Ohio River. Now, fresh growth emerges on the Japanese honeysuckle leaves, dark, violent, venturing out from the axles of their hoodie vines where the ground is not frozen. New mint grows under the protection of a southern hedge or wall in the pastures. Leaves of thistles and Mullen are deep green beneath the snow in town. Winter blooming. Hellebores blossom in the warmest microclimates in the garden, a few red nubs of peonies appear in the swamps. Young poison Hemlock is feathery, spreading and new Ragnar for sweet rock.