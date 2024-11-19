© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poor Will's Almanack (2023)
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: November 19 - 25

By Bill Felker
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:58 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
From the intersection of Rosedale Rd. and Rosedale-Milford Center Rd. at the center of Rosedale, OH looking East toward the intersection of Rosedale Rd. and Rosedale-Plain City Rd.
Daniel R. Ziegler
/
Wikimedia Commons

These days, as I go back over my November notes from previous years and make new notes about the season, my journal shows me a collection of static impressions, immobile portraits into which I can project myself through memory, reliving those entries, I can understand again what it was like to be witnessing and participating in whatever the diary records.

And I also ruminate on the brain's radial power to pierce decades of linear and circular time and to link and blend and remake natural history as well as personal history.

As I walk the fields and woods this year, the same places I have walked for over 40 years, I realized that my recollection of those places lacks clarity, is melded simply into a vague sense of place. The image of the landscape binds together the years and binds together so many experiences and impressions in racing my age and the passage of time here, in these walks of mine, over old pathways, like in my dreams, the elements of what has happened overlap and overlap again, unnamed, unattached it seems to any particular linear year flickering like sunlight on time and softening the harshness of impending change.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will's Almanack. I'll be back again next week with notes for the fourth week of Late Fall. In the meantime, stand in a familiar place and allowed the past to become present. The present, past.

Tags
Poor Will's Almanack Nature
Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
See stories by Bill Felker