Poor Will's Almanack: August 13 - 19, 2024

When one thing is happening, something else is always happening, too. And I often see these events as happening together. Maybe I even feel they are connected in some way, even if I do not know how or why.

Connecting and pairing are different from finding the cause of something. Still, making connections can enhance a sense of the progress of the year. Pairing not only give examples of what is happening if something else is happening, it can be a foundation for understanding the rest of the world.

A person doesn't need to know a lot of natural history to indulge in connecting events. We only need to observe things together. The associations we make are the beginning of our sense of the earth. Associations are a beginner's mind, the beginning of knowing where we are in the world. And the more we pair and connect events, causation slowly appears from our experiences.

