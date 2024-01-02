Poor Will's Almanack: January 2 - 6, 2024

A month or so ago, I took a week off and went to see my daughter, Neysa, in Italy. Before I left, I talked to the sixteen tame and friendly koi in my fish pond and told them I would be back soon to give them their morning feeding.

When I got back however, only five fish were left, and they were cowering at the bottom of the pond.

And the next day, when I looked out toward the water, I saw a huge eye of a creature as tall as I am, and it was peering at me through the bushes.

I ran outside, and off flapped a giant great blue heron.

Then I imagined the dense field of fear that must have permeated the water as the truth became apparent, and one by one eleven adolescent colorful fish were gulped down.

Until the past week, they had lived unthreatened year after year In their parochial habitat,.

They and I, ike the whole village around us were quintessential exurban creatures, free from violent conflict and privation.

Like the fishes, I trusted, without much forethought, that some great protector (maybe God...the government, society?) would provide sustenance and security.

At any rate,the gigantic heron with the evil eye is gone for now.

I've put net across the water to prevent further maurading.The field of fear has apparently evaporated from the fish pond.

The remaining fish have started to return for their morning feeding.

However, I keep watching for that great eye

and for the gigantic wings and beak.

And...I ruminate about all of us and the dangers of the year ahead.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will's Almanack. I'll be back again next week with more notes on nature and the seasons. In the meantime, stay alert for the great heron, whatever that may mean.