Poor Will's Almanack: December 19 - 25, 2023

The Sun reaches its winter solstice declination on December 21,

and that same day it passes from early winter’s prophetic Sagittarius into Capricorn, which brings the great waves of Deep Winter.

Capricorn is the sign of the year’s end and also of its beginning. It is the fulcrum on which the longest nights of the year balance and fall into January and then turn toward June.

Those born beneath the sign of Capricorn are sometimes said to be ruled by Saturn, the planet that is associated with time.

As the new year of 2024 unfolds, Saturn remains Capricorn’s constant companion, following that constellation across the sky.

Saturn is visible far in the west after Sundown at the end of December, then disappears until late winter when it follows Capricorn into the morning and spring.

And so the planet of time, carries us, as well as the Capricorn Sun, from dark December into shorter nights and brighter days.

We make our lives by the sun and the stars and the planets even if we do not believe astrologers and cannot find the constellations in the urban light or fogs.

We live by the seasons, are led by the great sky signs from one age to the next.

We can welcome Capricorn as a gateway to what WE will become as its cold turns into the first pussy willows of Aquarius AND then into the daffodils of Pisces and then into Taurus and all the flowers of May.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with more notes on the seasons. In the meantime, watch for Capricorn, followed by Saturn in Aquarius, forecasting spring.