© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: October 17 - 23, 2023

By Bill Felker
Published October 17, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The final frame of a late night timelapse adventure during the recent Geminid meteor shower.
John M. Cropper
/
Flickr

Poor Will’s Almanack for the days of middle fall, the time of the pumpkin moon and the sun moving into Scorpio.

One night earlier this month, I went walking in the fields at the edge of town. It wasn't late, maybe nine or ten o'clock, but the sun had been down for more than an hour. The fat, gibbous moon was rising over the tree line.

Ahead of me fog lay across the field in long, white patches, and as I approached it, I felt myself grow more alert.

Small moths fluttered in the tall grasses in front of me. Then to my left through the shadows, a huge moth fluttered across the moon. I could almost feel the thumps of its wings against my face. I began to listen more closely to everything around me.

Then as I approached the woods, I was suddenly overcome by a chilling surge of insect songs calling out their mating words. Masses of katydids and tree crickets and ground crickets and field crickets and tree frogs filled up the space around me, covering me with wave after wave of messages, and I was held tightly in the pulsating, fluid fabric of the insects' growls and trills and screams and screeches and chirps and rattles and chatter and clicking and buzzing all gathered together in dense, erotic cacophony.

Until I was exhausted and full of the dark, ready for the sun.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with more notes on the seasons.  In the meantime, take a walk at night. A few  crickets and katydids may still be calling.

Tags
Poor Will's Almanack BooksWeather
Stay Connected
Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
See stories by Bill Felker