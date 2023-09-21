© 2023 WYSO
Poor Will's Almanack

Book Nook: 'The Trade Off' by Sandie Jones

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
The British tabloids have developed an unsavory reputation. Sandie Jones has written a mystery that reveals the sinister inner workings of that world.

Sandie Jones worked as a free lance journalist in London for years. She developed a specialty, interviewing celebrities and some of her work appeared in the British tabloids. It is a world that she knows and understands. It is also something she decided wasn't for her any more. Sandie has gone on to another career as a best selling novelist. In her latest, "The Trade Off," she takes readers deep inside that world and shows us how they do their work and the journalistic standards that they have, such as they are.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
