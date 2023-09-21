Book Nook: 'The Trade Off' by Sandie Jones

Sandie Jones worked as a free lance journalist in London for years. She developed a specialty, interviewing celebrities and some of her work appeared in the British tabloids. It is a world that she knows and understands. It is also something she decided wasn't for her any more. Sandie has gone on to another career as a best selling novelist. In her latest, "The Trade Off," she takes readers deep inside that world and shows us how they do their work and the journalistic standards that they have, such as they are.

