Poor Will's Almanack: August 29 - September 4, 2023

My notebooks and diaries remind me of different days in nature, and I can harvest my notes in order to fill in the blank spaces in my emotions, or to distract me from things I would rather not remember.

If I collect days, then I can sort through them like a stamp collector or a hoarder of travel memorabilia.

I can revisit days and seasons as though they were living objects with which to shape my brain's direction. `

The more notes I make, the more practical the collection becomes.

It is good to know, for example, that summer days need not be completely lost and that, in fact, they can grow in value, depending on my intent.

It is my cherishing that seems to matter, or the idea that I can gather up the times or the perceptions and that I can use them to counter disappointment or loss or boredom.

And....Collecting days, I can prove to myself that what I look at is what I see.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with more notes on time and the seasons. In the meantime, collect a few Late Summer days in nature and save them for later, like when the leaves are down and the wind is cold.